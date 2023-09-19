Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.
Yesterday, 181 people attended the ED, many of them very sick, frail, and elderly who needed to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.
As a result, management says there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed.
They say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED, but will continue to do so strictly in order of medical priority.
They continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

milford garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigate smashing of car windscreen in Ramelton

19 September 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

19 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2023
Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

milford garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigate smashing of car windscreen in Ramelton

19 September 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

19 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2023
Site_visit_Trois_Rivieres
News, Audio, Top Stories

UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

19 September 2023
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating weekend arson attack on truck in Buncrana

19 September 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

Almost €70,000 donated to 49 community groups in Donegal by SSE Renewables

19 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube