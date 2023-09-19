Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Special Needs Parents Network to survey service users ahead of key meeting between TDs and HSE

A group has been formed for parents of children who access CDNT and other services in Donegal.

The Special Needs Parents Donegal Network Group is for parents or guardians of children with disabilities and additional needs in the county. They say the purpose of the group is to bring parents together so that we can effectively advocate for our children and for peer to peer support

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Jo, one of the organisers of the group said a potentially important meeting is taking place next month, and they want to ensure the voices of the service users are heard……

 

The Facebook group can be accessed HERE

The full interview with Jo and her colleague Aisling can be heard here –

