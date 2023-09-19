Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UU defective concrete block research exploration to Canada hailed a success

A defective concrete block research exploration to Canada by Ulster University has been hailed a success.

During a week long visit, Dr Eileen Doherty and Professor Paul Dunlop witnessed first hand cutting-edge experiments that are being done on Donegal aggregates at Laval University.

They also travelled to a city where 8000 homes have been affected by defective concrete.

Dr Eileen Doherty who is a researcher and lecturer at Ulster University and an affected homeowner says the visit has opened up potential research collaboration between both countries:

