Calls for measures to slow traffic on two Ramelton Road junctions

Donegal County Council is to liaise with gardai about the number of road collisions and incidents in the vicinity of the Golf Course Road and Kiltoy Junctions on the Ramelton Road outside Letterkenny.

Councillors Donal Coyle and Jimmy Kavanagh both had motions before the monthly meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District calling for works to be done.

The council responded that work had been done in the area last year under the low-cost accident scheme, and there is currently no funding available for any further works at this location.

Cllr Donal Coyle says at the very least, electronic speed warning signs should be provided…..