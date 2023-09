Normal business resumed this afternoon for Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty on day two of the new Dail term.

The Ceann Comhairle intervened during Leader’s Questions telling Deputy Doherty that he was out of order.

Tensions grew in the Dail as he told the Housing Minister that his housing plans are a ‘shambles.’

Minister O’Brien in defending the Government’s plan acknowledged that challenges exist bit says Government’s plans are working to address the housing crisis: