The Garda Representative Association is due to meet with the Garda Commissioner today.

Currently, Drew Harris intends on reverting to the pre-COVID roster in November, which will see some members taken off of temporary units and a fifth unit being created.

However, rank and file gardaí want to remain on the current structure of 12 hour shifts across four units.

President of the GRA, Donegal-based Garda, Brendan O’Connor met with the Justice Minister Helen McEntee yesterday: