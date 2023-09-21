“It’s a tough game every time we play Sligo ” – Derry City’s Ronan Boyce

Derry City play Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Friday night, in what will be the final North West derby of the season.

The Candystripes head into the match off the back of a 1-1 draw against last years champions and current league leaders Shamrock Rovers, boss Ruaidhri Higgins knows his side will mostly likely need to win all remaining matches to have any chance of taking the title race down to the wire.

Speaking ahead of the match Higgins said “we have to find a way of going there and picking up three points, and having lost in Sligo earlier in the season, it will be far from easy”.

Sligo Rovers have one win in their last five matches after last weeks 2-0 victory over UCD, The Bit O’Red are only five points above the relegation play off spot.

Looking ahead to the match, Kevin McLaughlin spoke with Ramelton native and Derry City right back Ronan Boyce on the North West derby and he said “It’s a tough game every time we play Sligo “…