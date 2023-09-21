Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Kilmacrennan see off Ballyraine to win Youth Cup

Kilmacrennan Celtic won the John Gorey Curran Youth Cup on Wednesday evening beating Ballyraine Celtic 4-2 after extra time at the Diamond Park in Ballyare.

Gary Mc Gettigan opened the scoring for Kilmacrennan after ten minutes. Shay Maloney scored Ballyraine’s two goals to put them ahead but twelve minutes from time Conor Gibson equalised to force extra time.

Kilmacrennan would score the decisive goals in the second period to take the cup.

Gary McGettigan netted his second while Cormac Brady bagged the fourth as Kilmacrennan ended the season with silverware.

