Man held at gunpoint in home in Clady

A man was held at gunpoint during an aggravated burglary in a home in Clady last night.

Detectives are currently investigating and appealing for more information.

At around 10 o’clock last night, it was reported that two masked men entered a house on New Street in the village.

One man went upstairs while the other stayed with a victim in the home who had been pushed to the floor and threatened with a gun.

Several items were stolen including keys to a beige-coloured Nissan.

At around 10.25 pm, police received a report about a vehicle on fire on Lisdoo Road in the Clady area.

It is believed this was the vehicle taken from the premises.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine in a statement said the resident of the home is extremely shaken by the ordeal and that a number of enquiries have been carried out so far.

They are asking the public to make contact if they witnessed suspicious activity between 9.50 pm to 10.15 pm last night in the new street area or if they believe they saw the vehicle being driven. Those with dashcams are also asked to review footage and alert police to anything they think is of interest.