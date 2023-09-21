Road closures to take place next week at Polestar Roundabout

Parts of Pole Star Roundabout will be blocked from 7pm to 7am from 25th to 27th September for road resurfacing works. Diversions will be in place.

Road resurfacing works are due to start Monday 25th to Wednesday 27th from 7pm to 7am.

There will be diversions in place depending on which roads are blocked.

The diversions will include Port Road diversion should be Joe Bonnar to Neil T Blaney Roads, Ramelton Road diversion should be Ballyraine to Ramelton Road, Neil T Blaney Road should be Joe Bonnar to Port Road, Four Lane Road should have no diversions but may need to switch from inbound to outbound with lanes acting as a single lane road as approaching the Pole Star Roundabout and visa-versa for the outbound to inbound lane.

Pole Star Roundabout shall have traffic control in operation with one lane closed from 7pm to 7am on 30th September & 2nd to 4th October to replace iron works.

No works will take place on Friday night and there will be no diversions for these works.