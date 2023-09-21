Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Second win of the week for Luke McAteer

Donegal jockey Luke McAteer won his second race of the week at Listowel, coming in first on 5/1 shot Night Moon for trainer David Marnane.

Earlier in the week he was first past the post on board 5/2 Eastern Legend, trained by J.S Bolger.

 

 

 

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices on Thursday September 21st

21 September 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Patients at LUH urged to become ‘more active in their own healthcare’

21 September 2023
News, Top Stories

Man held at gunpoint in home in Clady

21 September 2023
News, Top Stories

13% fewer commencement notices for Donegal this year so far

21 September 2023
