Second win of the week for Luke McAteer

Donegal jockey Luke McAteer won his second race of the week at Listowel, coming in first on 5/1 shot Night Moon for trainer David Marnane.
Earlier in the week he was first past the post on board 5/2 Eastern Legend, trained by J.S Bolger.
