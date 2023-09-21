Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Suspicious object found in Carnhill

Police in Derry last night received a report of what was described as a loud bang, and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious object in Carnhill.

It happened just after 7:40pm.

Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and recovered what is believed to have been some type of flare object. No homes were evacuated as the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity around this time is asked to contact the PSNI.

