Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach says Leinster House security may need to be reviewed

The Taoiseach has said the security at Leinster House may need to be reviewed after aggressive protests yesterday.

Demonstrators brought a gallows with pictures of several politicians on it and heckled TDs as they came and went from the building.

Leo Varadkar says the right to protest must be balanced with the security concerns of those who work in the building:

 

13 people were arrested as part of the Garda response to the incident, and have since been charged.

Gardaí say, on a number of occasions yesterday, they were required to intervene during public order incidents.

Michael Healy Rae was one of a number of TDs who were harassed by protestors as he made his way out of the building.

Two men in their 40s have already appeared before the courts, while two women in their 30s and 40s and nine men, ranging from their 20s to 60s, will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at a later date.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed, overseeing an investigation team based at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Leinster House security may need to be reviewed

21 September 2023
Reynolds Music
News, Audio, Top Stories

Old Reynolds Music Shop building could be a temporary bus station – McMonagle

21 September 2023
Golf Course Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for measures to slow traffic on two Ramelton Road junctions

21 September 2023
Fish
News, Top Stories

Killybegs tops SPFA’s landing report 2022

21 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Leinster House security may need to be reviewed

21 September 2023
Reynolds Music
News, Audio, Top Stories

Old Reynolds Music Shop building could be a temporary bus station – McMonagle

21 September 2023
Golf Course Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for measures to slow traffic on two Ramelton Road junctions

21 September 2023
Fish
News, Top Stories

Killybegs tops SPFA’s landing report 2022

21 September 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices on Wednesday September 20th

20 September 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tyrone man sentced to 20 years in prison for the killing of Pat Ward

20 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube