Dedicated drugs unit planned for Donegal, with €3.6 million worth of drugs seized this year

Over €3.6m worth of drugs and cash have been seized in Donegal so far this year.

Today’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee was told a dedicated drugs unit is expected to be operational by the end of October.

Figures provided at today’s JPC meeting show while drug offences are down slightly when compared to figures from 2017, there has been an increase in incidents of intoxicated vehicle driving, particularly drug driving with cocaine the dominate drug detected.

To date, 3,623,000 worth of drugs and cash has been seized in 2023 in Donegal.

That includes a significant haul found washed up on beaches in Fanad and Dunfanaghy in July.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Glackin says the investigation into the discovery of the suspected cocaine is ongoing in conjunction with international colleagues.

He also confirmed that plans for the establishment of a dedicated drugs unit in the county is progressing and is expected to be operational by the end of October, covering the whole of Donegal.

Chief Superintendent Glackin is urging anyone who is subjected to drug related intimidation to contact them.