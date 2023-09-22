Frustrations remain over Carndonagh’s Tus Nua project

Frustrations remain over the delivery of the Tus Nua project in Carndonagh.

Regeneration plans have been in motion for quite a number of years now with €9.6m allocated to deliver a new multi-use hub.

It’s been confirmed that the project is currently with the Council’s Capital Projects Delivery Unit.

Liam Ward, the Council’s Director of Community Development & Planning Services says discussions with landowners are continuing but are proving difficult. He says it is anticipated a Compulsory Purchase Order will have to be issued.

Councillor Albert Doherty says people need to see progress: