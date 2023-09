Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Moville.

The collision occurred this morning at around 8am close to Moville Community School. It’s believed a number of vehicles are involved.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Traffic travelling North along the R238 will be diverted via Quigleys Point towards Carndonagh on the R240 and back towards Moville via Gleneely R244.

No further information is available at this time.