Ours to Protect

Historic Oireachtas Committee meeting underway on Arranmore Island

A meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development is underway on Arranmore Island, the first time an official Oireachtas meeting is being broadcast from outside Dublin.

The meeting got underway at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmuida in Leabgarrow at 10 o’clock this morning.

The operation of national and local policies as they affect Islanders is being discussed, with submissions from the local co-op, and other representative bodies.

The committee’s chair is Independent TD Dennis Naughton. Opening the meeting, he confirmed that for today, the precincts of the national parliament include Arranmore Island……………

 

