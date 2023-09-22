Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Catherine Noone, Michael McLaughlin and Cllr Ciaran Brogan – topics include protests outside the Dail and the issues that drove them:

 

We catch up on all of your comments and then our joined by listener Michael who is waiting a driving test and Ronald who appeals to walkers to wear high viz. We also preview Culture Night:

 

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’!!

