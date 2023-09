Making people’s workplaces feel unsafe cannot be acceptable in a democracy.

That’s according to Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon in response to the abuse hurled at TDs and Senators outside the Dail on Wednesday.

The Justice Minister Helen McEntee has asked for a review of security for politicians and staff around Leinster House which will be ready by the end of October.

Deputy Gannon says it was very challenging for Gardai to deal with that protest: