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Weather Forecast: Friday, May 8th

TODAY
Cloudy with light rain developing as the day progresses. Highest temperatures of 12 degrees with moderate southwest winds reaching 14 mph.

UV Index of 3 (Moderate) and a 35% chance of rain.

EVENING
Light rain continuing across most areas before gradually tapering off.

Temperatures falling to between 7 and 8 degrees with steady southwesterly breezes. Rain chance 30%.

TONIGHT
Remaining largely cloudy but turning drier overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 5 degrees with light to moderate winds. Rain chance 25%.

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