Business Matters: Ep 295 – Donegal Shores Hygiene & Catering, plus a new loyalty points network

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been looking at a west Donegal business that continues to prosper and expand.

Donegal Shores Hygiene & Catering dates back to 1990, and supplies hygiene systems and catering equipment, and stocks over 10,000 lines of product from toilet rolls to crockery, from kitchen utensils to washing up liquid, along with commercial catering equipment including fridges, freezers, cookers, ovens and water boilers.

It has established an excellent reputation amongst restaurants, bars, hotels, cafes, schools and colleges, nursing homes and food production factories, and is based in Gweedore.

Paddy McGowan is operations manager with the company, and came into studio to talk about the company, its emphasis on good service, and its new website.

Also in the programme this week, Chris speaks with Matthew Coffey, CEO and founder of Squid, a digital loyalty platform. It has just launched Wave Points, a new rewards app, which will is being heralded as Ireland’s first truly universal local rewards system, allowing people to earn loyalty points with one brand and spend them with another across a network of more than 1,000 businesses.

You can listen to the full programme here: