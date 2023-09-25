Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Commercial net licence suspended after fisherman caught fishing illegally in Donegal

A commercial net fisherman has had his licence suspended for one year after being caught illegally fishing in Donegal.

The Loughs Agency says it remains dedicated to preserving the marine environment.

On June 30th 2022 , fishery protection officers patrol the waters near Redcastle witnessed a small white boat near the shore.

Two men were found aboard pulling in an illegal net and subsequently attempting to re-launch the boat.

The officers quickly intervened, identifying themselves and requesting the fishermen come ashore.

A net of approximately 100 meters in length was confiscated.

On 18th April 2023 at Letterkenny Court, the elder of the two men pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal netting, and one of using a boat as an aid to the commission of an offence.

The Judge imposed a probation order against the man but ordered him to pay Loughs Agency costs of over €700, and to make a charitable donation of €350 to the RNLI.

The accused’s commercial salmon fishing licence was also suspended for one year.

