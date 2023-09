Donegal Town’s new Garda station is being perceived as a ‘white elephant’.

There’s claims locals when ringing the station’s doorbell are not receiving assistance with the door closed.

Superintendent Karen Duffy however, says cover is provided there on a 24-7 basis.

Councillor Micheal Naughton says Donegal Town is a busy area and a hub for entertainment at the weekend. Given that, he says its essential the station is open to the public: