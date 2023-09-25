European Parliament delegation to visit Donegal to witness defective block crisis first hand

A delegation from the European Parliament is to visit Donegal next month to gather information about the defective blocks crisis in the county and see some of the buildings that have been affected.

It follows a submission to the EU Petitions Committee in 2021, and a follow up visit in June of this year.

Joe Morgan was on the follow up visit earlier this year.

He’s hopeful that this visit, along with the legal actions being taken, will ensure the EU commission put pressure on the Irish government to fully address the defective blocks crisis: