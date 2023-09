A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Bundoran which claimed the life of a 9 year old boy on Saturday night has been charged.

Ronan Wilson from Kildress, Co Tyrone died after being hit by a car on Atlantic Way at around 9pm.

The man arrested is aged in his 20s and is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court tomorrow morning.

Tributes have been paid to the schoolboy who has been described as a ‘bubbly lad.’

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.