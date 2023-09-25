Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Fuel Allowance Scheme for the 2023/24 season launched today

The Social Protection Minister has launched the National Fuel Allowance Scheme for the 2023/24 season.
The allowance, which is a means-assessed payment, will be paid for 28 weeks to some 404,000 households across the country.
This payment is made at the weekly rate of €33 or if preferred, by way of two instalment payments of €462 each.
Under the new Means Test for Over 70s, a single person can have income of €500 per week, while a couple can have income of €1,000 per week.
In addition, the amount of savings disregarded in the Over 70s Mean Test has been increased from €20,000 to €50,000.
In the case of a couple where one person is under 70 and one person is over 70, they will be assessed under the Over 70s Means Test criteria.
The weekly means threshold for those aged under 70 has also been increased by €80 per week, from €120 to €200 above the weekly rate of the contributory State Pension.
Applicants can apply at mywelfare.ie.

