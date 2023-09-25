Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow Box to be painted at Letterkenny’s Hospital Roundabout

Overnight road closures will be implemented in two areas of Letterkenny from tonight. For the rest of this week, High Road will be closed from just above New Line Road to the Hospital Roundabout, with diversions via New Line Road and Circular Road.

Elsewhere, a three night resurfacing project begins at Polestar Roundabout, with moving diversion based on which part of the roundabout is being worked on.

In both cases, the closures will be in place from 7pm to 7am. Drivers are being urged to be vigilant, and watch out for the diversion signs.

Meanwhile, a yellow box is to be located at the Hospital Roundabout in Letterkenny, to facilitate traffic entering the roundabout from the Circular Road.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was told the box can be painted on when the High Road resurfacing works have been completed later this week.

Cllr McMonagle says that’s to be welcomed………………

