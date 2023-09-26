Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Buncrana Gardai praised for efforts in rescuing young man from the water

Three Donegal Gardai have been praised for their actions in rescuing a young man from the water in the early hours of September 17th.

They’ve been described as the ultimate team.

Shortly after 3am on Sunday, September 17th Gardaí on overnight duty in Buncrana received a call from a young woman in distress.

Her friend had just entered the water at Shore Front.

Garda Keith Conlon, Garda Deirdre Connolly and Student Garda, Tara McGrory raced to the beach where they were met by a number of young people extremely frantic.

Despite the night’s darkness, freezing cold water and being entirely unaware of the depth of the water, Garda Conlon and Garda Connolly entered while Student Garda McGrory remained on the shore, shining her torch in their direction.

They managed to locate the young man quite some distance from shore and brought him safely back to land where Garda colleagues and a unit from Donegal Fire Service were waiting.

The man was medically assessed and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment. It is believed that he is recovering well.

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste warns next month’s budget will be tough

26 September 2023
carrick on shannon courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

26 September 2023
Buncrana Roads
Top Stories, News

A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

26 September 2023
charlene anderson
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Garda Community Information Slot on Tuesday September 26th

26 September 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

