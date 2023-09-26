Cash stolen from Letterkenny office

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

It took place at a business premises between 7pm on Monday the 18th of September and 4:50am the following morning.

The business is situated on the outbound road along the N56 where there are ongoing roadworks between the Dry Arch and the Polestar roundabouts.

The front PVC door was damaged and entry was gained.

Subsequently a cash box containing a sum of money was stolen from within the office.

Those who believe they have information that can assist investigations or dash cam footage is asked to make contact with Letterkenny Garda Station.