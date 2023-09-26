Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Donegal childcare providers travel to Dublin to protest

A number of Donegal childcare providers have closed their doors this morning as part of a three-day protest, calling for an increase in government funding.

A demonstration gets underway at 12 o’clock by members of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers outside Leinster House.

The group is urging the government to increase the current funding of 69 euro per child per week, so owners can afford to pay their staff and soaring bills.

Rebecca Fleury, founder of Smart Steps spoke to Donal Kavanagh this morning on the Nine ’til Noon Show enroute to Dublin:

