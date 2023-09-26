Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Garda Community Information Slot on Tuesday September 26th

Sergeant Charlene Anderson joins Donal Kavanagh on today’s Nine til Noon Show to discus a number of incidents in relation to which gardai are seeking information. They also preview the doming open day at Letterkenny Garda Station……

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste warns next month’s budget will be tough

26 September 2023
carrick on shannon courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

26 September 2023
Buncrana Roads
Top Stories, News

A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

26 September 2023
charlene anderson
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Garda Community Information Slot on Tuesday September 26th

26 September 2023
