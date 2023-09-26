Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson Deputy Davis Cullinane about his party’s alternative health budget. Barry McDonald from the Real Estate Alliance discusses why Donegal now has the lowest average three bedroom semi price in the country, and Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig expresses disgust as more tar is dumped outside Doochary….. 

Hour two begins with our Community Garda Information Slot, DCC Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley discusses yesterday’s lengthy debate on housing in the chamber, with a special meeting to take place next month. A Wexford journalist gives us the latest on the huge haul of suspected cocaine on a stranded trawler, and we speak to a number of early childhood educators from Donegal ahead of a major protest in Dublin……. 

 

In the third hour of the programme we hear from Dunkineely, where parents are continuing a road safety campaign after last week’s near miss at the local school, a senior EPA official stressed the need for bin segregation, the families of homicide victims prepare for a day of remembrance at the weekend, and difficulties with the home help system are highlighted…….  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste warns next month’s budget will be tough

26 September 2023
carrick on shannon courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

26 September 2023
Buncrana Roads
Top Stories, News

A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

26 September 2023
charlene anderson
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Garda Community Information Slot on Tuesday September 26th

26 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Martin Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste warns next month’s budget will be tough

26 September 2023
carrick on shannon courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

26 September 2023
Buncrana Roads
Top Stories, News

A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

26 September 2023
charlene anderson
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Garda Community Information Slot on Tuesday September 26th

26 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Car set on fire in Derry

26 September 2023
Buncrana Gardai
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Gardai praised for efforts in rescuing young man from the water

26 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube