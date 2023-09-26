Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Donal Kavanagh speaks to Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson Deputy Davis Cullinane about his party’s alternative health budget. Barry McDonald from the Real Estate Alliance discusses why Donegal now has the lowest average three bedroom semi price in the country, and Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig expresses disgust as more tar is dumped outside Doochary…..

Hour two begins with our Community Garda Information Slot, DCC Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley discusses yesterday’s lengthy debate on housing in the chamber, with a special meeting to take place next month. A Wexford journalist gives us the latest on the huge haul of suspected cocaine on a stranded trawler, and we speak to a number of early childhood educators from Donegal ahead of a major protest in Dublin…….

In the third hour of the programme we hear from Dunkineely, where parents are continuing a road safety campaign after last week’s near miss at the local school, a senior EPA official stressed the need for bin segregation, the families of homicide victims prepare for a day of remembrance at the weekend, and difficulties with the home help system are highlighted…….