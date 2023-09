Today marks the third anniversary of the last time missing man Cian Langelaan was seen.

In a social media post today, gardai in Donegal say the last known sighting of Cian was on Sunday the 27th of September 2020 in the Hornhead area. He was 27 at the time.

Gardai say Cian, aged 27 at the time, had been reported missing from the Falcarragh area and has not been seen or heard from since.

If anybody has any information in relation to his whereabouts they’re asked to contact gardai.