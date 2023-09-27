Healthcare staff in voluntary and community agencies to strike over pay

Healthcare staff in a number of community and voluntary agencies will embark on indefinite strike action next month in a row over pay.

Up to 5,000 staff are expected to take part across the country from October 17th.

Members of Forsa, Siptu and the INMO are taking part in the action.

Mary McGrenra works with the Irish Wheelchair Association in Donegal.

She told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that while this is the last thing healthcare staff want to do, they feel they have no choice…….