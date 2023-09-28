Border filling stations face closure as drivers get their fuel in NI – Harkin

It’s been claimed we’re returning to the days of drivers in Donegal filling up their cars in Northern Ireland.

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin says some filling stations in the border region face closure, as drivers take their business elsewhere due to the high cost of fuel.

The Government is being called on to introduce measures in the upcoming Budget to help motorists deal with the spiralling price rises in petrol and diesel.

Some forecourt operators are reporting a 25 per cent drop in sales since price decreases in last year’s Budget were reversed.

Deputy Harkin says the situation is set to get worse if the government doesn’t act..…….