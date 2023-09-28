Childcare providers awaiting the budget following three days of action

The three days of action campaign by childcare providers and families highlighting what has been described as the “dire state” of the industry in Ireland comes to a close today.

According to the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, 97 childcare providers across the country have closed since March due to inadequate Government funding, excessive regulation and administration.

Chairperson of the Federation Elaine Dunne says she is hopeful the government will move on some of their concerns in Budget 24…….