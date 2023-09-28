Creeslough tragedy to be commemorated in private event on Saturday week

A first year anniversary memorial service and commemoration for those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Creeslough will take place at 3pm on Saturday the 7th October at the site of the tragedy.

In a statement, Fr John Joe Duffy says Mass will be offered at 7.30 pm Vigil Mass on Saturday night the 7th October 2023 to commemorate those who died in the tragedy, for those who were injured and in thanksgiving for all who responded to the tragedy.

The families are asking that this be a time for them, the communities involved and for those who responded to privately gather to pray and remember their loved ones.

They are requesting that media give them the space to do this.

Gardai, Donegal County Council and parking stewards will assist on the day.

The N56 Road through Creeslough village will be closed on Saturday the 7th October from 2.30 pm to 4pm. Diversions will be in place.