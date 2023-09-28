Derry look to get back on track – Ruaidhri Higgins

With five games remaining in the Premier Division season, Derry City will look to dust themselves down from the Sligo defeat when they welcome UCD to the Brandywell on Friday evening

Derry hit the students for five when the sides met at the Belfield earlier in the month, however the Students took a point off Shamrock Rovers last weekend as Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins was quick to acknowledge:

Five points separate Derry from leaders Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table, Higgins says they have to focus on themselves:

Ronan Boyce’s red card at the Showgrounds means he’ll have to sit this one out, Shane McEleney returns after his one game ban although Mark Connolly picked up an ankle injury and is a doubt for this weekend.