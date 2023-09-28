Donegal Ladies Final Preview: Glenfin v Termon – The Captains

Holders Termon and old rivals Glenfin will clash again in the years Donegal Senior Ladies county final at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybfofey on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a fifth year in a row that the sides are meeting in the decider with the clubs have won two of those apiece.

A win on Sunday would give Glenfin a sixth senior county title since 2011 and Captain Sharon Conaghan is expecting the same tight affair between the two sides:

Termon lifted the Donna Dunnion Boyle Memorial Cup last year having seen off Glenfin on 25 metre free kicks.

The Burn Road side are chasing a third trophy of the year but stand in Captain Roisin Friel says the championship is the main target: