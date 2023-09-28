Football Talk with Joe Boyle

Finn Harps will see out the remaining four games of the First Division campaign under the management of Darren Murphy.

He took charge for last Monday’s game against Galway following the departure of Dave Rogers.

On Friday, Harps face Kerry in their penultimate home game of the season, the Munster men are the only side that sits below them in the First Division table.

Oisin Kelly was joined this week by former Harps player Joe Boyle to discuss the happenings both on and off the pitch at Finn Park: