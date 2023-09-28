Much more coordination needed to ensure Bus Eireann meets Donegal’s needs – McGowan

Donegal County Council has been told that a forum’s been established through the Local Community Development Committee with a view to co-ordinating public transport services in the county with the needs of the public, business and education.

The first scoping meeting of this forum took place this month with representatives from DLDC, ATU, ETB, HSE, IBEC, Bus Eireann, Local Link and the council.

The issue was raised by Cllr Patrick McGowan, who told the meeting that at present, Bus Eireann have effectively split the county in half and there is no joined up thinking.

He said the Stranorlar base should be used to coordinate services, ensure a supply of reserve drivers and buses, and ensure bigger buses with increases capacity are brought in to increase demand………….

********************************************

Motion –

“That this Council organise a meeting on public transport within the County including services that link

Donegal to other parts of the Country, and invite Bus Eireann, the Rural Transport Local Link Service etc.

to discuss, plan and then lobby Government for a proper integrated public transport service.” Donegal’s

Bus Eireann public service needs twenty double decker buses and additional drivers immediately as

people attending urgent medical appointments and other business in Dublin and Galway cannot be

guaranteed a seat and with implications also for those who are entitled to free transport . “

Response –

Through the auspices of the Local Community Development Committee a forum has recently been

established with a view to co-ordinating public transport services in the county with the needs of the

public and business and those providing education, training and health services. The first scoping

meeting of this forum took place during w/c 11th September and included representatives from DLDC,

ATU, ETB, HSE, IBEC, Bus Eireann, Local Link and Donegal County Council. It is planned to invite further

relevant agencies and stakeholders to attend future meetings.