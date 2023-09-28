Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Renewed road safety concerns for children at Carrigart School

There are calls for immediate action to ensure the safety of children attending Scoil Eoin Baiste at Umlagh in Carrigart.

A public meeting was held over a year ago after which a petition gathered and a motion raised through the Council calling for traffic calming measures. However, no progress has been made since.

Now, locals say a potential accident was narrowly avoided yesterday morning, and action is needed immediately to address safety concerns.

Local Sinn Fein Representative Maria Doherty says there could have been a tragedy there yesterday……………

