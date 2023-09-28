Renewed road safety concerns for children at Carrigart School

There are calls for immediate action to ensure the safety of children attending Scoil Eoin Baiste at Umlagh in Carrigart.

A public meeting was held over a year ago after which a petition gathered and a motion raised through the Council calling for traffic calming measures. However, no progress has been made since.

Now, locals say a potential accident was narrowly avoided yesterday morning, and action is needed immediately to address safety concerns.

Local Sinn Fein Representative Maria Doherty says there could have been a tragedy there yesterday……………