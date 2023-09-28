The Score – 28/09/23

Former Harps player Joe Boyles reflects on the happenings at Finn Harps, both on and off the field.

In our local soccer segment, we’ll focus in on Aileach FC of the Inishowen league and Donegal Junior League Premier Division leaders Kildrum Tigers.

It’s a busy weekend of championship action for the men and women. We’ll hear from the camps of Glenfin and Termon ahead of the county senior ladies final

The Ryder Cup tees off tomorrow, we will be joined by journalist Denis Kirwan for a preview of the competition between Team Europe and Team USA.

