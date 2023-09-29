Calls for urgent clarity over selling and remortgaging of remediated defective block properties

There’s calls for urgent clarity from the Housing Minister as its emerged defective block homeowners who rebuild their properties will be unable to sell of remortgage them.

CEO of the Banking and Payments Federation, Brian Hayes confirmed this week that mortgages can only be issued on homes built to current building standards.

The issue has emerged as under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme, homeowners can only remediate or rebuild their homes to previous building regulations.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has described this as cruel: