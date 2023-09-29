Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Calls for urgent clarity over selling and remortgaging of remediated defective block properties

There’s calls for urgent clarity from the Housing Minister as its emerged defective block homeowners who rebuild their properties will be unable to sell of remortgage them.

CEO of the Banking and Payments Federation, Brian Hayes confirmed this week that mortgages can only be issued on homes built to current building standards.

The issue has emerged as under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme, homeowners can only remediate or rebuild their homes to previous building regulations.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has described this as cruel:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cats
News, Top Stories

Four dead kittens among seven dumped in box at Murvagh Beach in Donegal

29 September 2023
2miltacust-5-min
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

29 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2023
Letterkenny_Cultural Corridor
News, Top Stories

Proposed Letterkenny Cultural Corridor goes out to public consultation

29 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Cats
News, Top Stories

Four dead kittens among seven dumped in box at Murvagh Beach in Donegal

29 September 2023
2miltacust-5-min
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman Aer Lingus’ two millionth passenger

29 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 September 2023
Letterkenny_Cultural Corridor
News, Top Stories

Proposed Letterkenny Cultural Corridor goes out to public consultation

29 September 2023
micamay2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for urgent clarity over selling and remortgaging of remediated defective block properties

29 September 2023
Rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deadline for All Island Rail Review submissions midnight tonight

29 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube