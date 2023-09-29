Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Nama Chief defends sale of Donegal property for over 90% less than what it was worth

The head of Nama has admitted the sale of a Donegal property subject to loans of €10.3m for just €265,000 is “shocking”, but insisted the agency had no alternative.
The sale is reported to have happened following a campaign of intimidation and threats.

The property, which consists of 14 occupied residential units and 28 unoccupied ones on a 21 hectare site, was sold to a company owned by the brother of the original debtor.

It was raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General in a 2021 report.

The sale progressed after a campaign of intimidation and threats, which saw the receiver appointed to sell the land resign in May 2020, with Nama subsequently concluding the market value of the assets was “unlikely to ever be achieved or the lands disposed of while the threats and intimidation continue.”

Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh agreed at the Public Accounts Committee yesterday that the sale was ‘shocking.’

As reported in the Irish Examiner Mr McDonagh said the low valuation was not that of Nama but of an independent assessor, and argued he could not conceive how such low-quality land — the site being based on marshland — had been given such a large loan in the first place.

He said it is currently subject to a vermin infestation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eileen Road Safety
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator recalls horror crash 23 years ago during road safety statements

29 September 2023
boxing-gloves
News

Donegal boxers through to Ulster Finals

29 September 2023
MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi redundancies to take effect on Monday

29 September 2023
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Nama Chief defends sale of Donegal property for over 90% less than what it was worth

29 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Eileen Road Safety
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator recalls horror crash 23 years ago during road safety statements

29 September 2023
boxing-gloves
News

Donegal boxers through to Ulster Finals

29 September 2023
MOWI
News, Top Stories

Mowi redundancies to take effect on Monday

29 September 2023
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Nama Chief defends sale of Donegal property for over 90% less than what it was worth

29 September 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Man drowns in South Donegal

29 September 2023
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Restaurants in crisis as some face closure

29 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube