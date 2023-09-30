Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Dergview fight back to win while Institute lose at home

Dergview fought back to win 2-1 at home against Bangor. Lewis Harrison scored first on the 17th minute, not long after Padraig Lynch stroked the ball in on the 38th minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, Dergview capped off their come back with a goal through former Finn Harps player, Niall McGinley.

Institute lost at home 2-1 against Dundela, two goals in the second half gave this visitors a 2-0 lead, on the 90th minute former Derry City midfielder Evan Tweed scored to make it 2-1.

Dergview remain in tenth while Institute remain in eight position.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael senator says tangible progress has been made to tackle cost-of-living crisis

30 September 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man confirmed dead at scene of Pomeroy collision

30 September 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic disruptions in Portadown this afternoon due to parade

30 September 2023
INMO
News, Top Stories

Sligo University Hospital ranks as third most overcrowded in the country this month

30 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael senator says tangible progress has been made to tackle cost-of-living crisis

30 September 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man confirmed dead at scene of Pomeroy collision

30 September 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic disruptions in Portadown this afternoon due to parade

30 September 2023
INMO
News, Top Stories

Sligo University Hospital ranks as third most overcrowded in the country this month

30 September 2023
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Ramelton

30 September 2023
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children must be better protected while they’re homeless – Focus Ireland

30 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube