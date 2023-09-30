Dergview fight back to win while Institute lose at home

Dergview fought back to win 2-1 at home against Bangor. Lewis Harrison scored first on the 17th minute, not long after Padraig Lynch stroked the ball in on the 38th minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, Dergview capped off their come back with a goal through former Finn Harps player, Niall McGinley.

Institute lost at home 2-1 against Dundela, two goals in the second half gave this visitors a 2-0 lead, on the 90th minute former Derry City midfielder Evan Tweed scored to make it 2-1.

Dergview remain in tenth while Institute remain in eight position.