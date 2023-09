Sean MacCumhails are into the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship for the first time in five years after beating Glenswilly in Convoy on Saturday evening.

It ended, Sean MacCumhaills 1-17 Glenswilly 1-14.

After the match Ryan Ferry got the reaction of MacCumhail’s player Aaron Gillooley and he said “everybody dug in” to get the result…