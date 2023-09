St Eunan’s have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship, overcoming Aodh Ruadh.

Eunans trailed at halftime by three points but went on to win the match 1-13 to 2-05.

After the match manager Rory Kavanagh said “I thought the bench impact was big in the second half” to “rattle off scores”, helping his side get over the line…