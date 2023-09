Downings are into the final of the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship, after beating Termon by a last minute goal.

Both sides were level after full time (1-06), but just before the final whistle, Jack McSharry got a black card.

Into extra time, 14-man Termon looked set to win the tie, but Kevin Doherty popped up with a deceiving strike to win the match and put his club into an intermediate final.

Full time, Downings 2-06 Termon 1-08.