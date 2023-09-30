Sucess for Donegal boxers at Ulster Senior Championships

Donegal boxers where in action last night, competing in the 2023 Ulster Senior Championships Finals at the Crumlin Star Sports and Social Club in Belfast.

Alex McAteer of Ballyshannon BC won in the 63.5kg category 5-0, beating Shea Murphy of Armagh. Cillian Boyce (Letterkenny) scored the win by walk-over, meanwhile Ryan McDaid secured at 3-2 victory in the 75kg weight over Alain Dumphy of Carrickmacross.

Danny Duffy (Raphoe) championed a 5-0 triumph in the 54kg classification over Bangor Abbeys, James Stevenson.